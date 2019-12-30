Rapid City Gunman Who Killed 1 Person Fatally Shot by Law Enforcement

RAPID CITY, S. D.

Sheriff’s officials say a man who killed a person in a Rapid City apartment has been shot and killed by law enforcement after opening fire on officers.

Authorities say officers were called to the apartment building about 5 p.m. Sunday on a report of shots fired. Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom says when officers arrived a man on the second floor of the building began shooting at them, striking one of their vehicles.

Thom says officers entered the building and fatally shot the man, then found the victim in a second-floor apartment. Officials haven’t said how many officers fired their weapons.