“Ring Cameras 1, Thief 0”: Flandreau Man Arrested on Drug, Burglary Charges

A Flandreau man is facing multiple charges after a ring camera at a construction site in Minnehaha County caught him in the act.

Authorities say they were called to a job site northwest of Brandon Saturday morning for a burglary in progress. The job site’s contractor called authorities after he received a motion alert from his ring cameras.

Authorities say the contractor confronted the suspect who said he was looking for a lost dog before fleeing on foot. Authorities found the suspect hiding in a grove nearby and arrested him.

34-year-old Jared Bradley Wagner is charged with second-degree burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance, and other drug charges. Authorities say Wagner was driving a vehicle stolen from Sioux Falls.

The contractor posted in a Facebook group saying he got lucky today, “Ring Cameras 1, Thief 0.”

The contractor tells KDLT News he recently installed the cameras after another burglary incident.