Scoreboard Monday, December 30th
College Wrestling
@ South Beach Duals
SDSU 19, Michigan State 17 *Tanner Cook pin
SDSU 28, Old Dominion 9 *Cook, Danny Vega pins
H.S. Wrestling
Floyd Farrand Invite
212.0 Brandon Valley
175.0 Harrisburg
110.5 Roosevelt
92.0 Tea Area
82.0 O’Gorman
Women’s Basketball
Dakota State 66, Webber International 60 *Koepsell 16 pts./10 reb.
Presentation vs. Jamestown *Ppd. to Feb 3rd
Girls Basketball
Marshall Classic
O’Gorman 77, Benilde St. Margaret 44 *E. Ronsiek 29 points
Marshall vs. Brandon Valley
NBA
Timberwolves vs. Nets