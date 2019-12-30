Scoreboard Monday, December 30th

College Wrestling

@ South Beach Duals

SDSU 19, Michigan State 17 *Tanner Cook pin
SDSU 28, Old Dominion 9 *Cook, Danny Vega pins

H.S. Wrestling

Floyd Farrand Invite

212.0 Brandon Valley
175.0 Harrisburg
110.5 Roosevelt
92.0  Tea Area
82.0  O’Gorman

Women’s Basketball

Dakota State 66, Webber International 60 *Koepsell 16 pts./10 reb.
Presentation vs. Jamestown *Ppd. to Feb 3rd

Girls Basketball

Marshall Classic

O’Gorman 77, Benilde St. Margaret 44 *E. Ronsiek 29 points
Marshall vs. Brandon Valley

NBA

Timberwolves vs. Nets

