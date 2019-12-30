SDSU Wrestlers Gaining Momentum

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Newcomer Tanner Cook pinned two ranked opponents in leading the South Dakota State University wrestling team to a pair of victories Monday on the final day of the South Beach Duals.

The Jackrabbits, who finished the two-day event with a 3-1 dual record, posted a 19-17 victory over Michigan State in the first match of the day and wrapped up the event with a 29-8 win against Old Dominion. SDSU improved to 4-3 overall, matching its win total in duals from a year ago.

Versus Michigan State

Cook, a freshman 165-pounder from Ilion, New York, swung the dual in the Jackrabbits’ favor with a third-period pin of 25th-ranked Drew Hughes. Cook trailed 2-0 and faced a huge deficit in riding time entering the final period. However, he came up with a reversal to tie the bout, then got a turn to put Hughes’ shoulders to the mat.

Cook’s victory gave the Jackrabbits a momentary 13-9 lead and was followed two matches later by a 7-6 decision by 17th-ranked Zach Carlson, who outlasted the Spartans’ Cameron Caffey, 7-6, in the 184-pound matchup.

Tanner Sloan upped the SDSU lead to 19-14 with a 7-0 decision over Nick May at 197 pounds.

Needing a pin to win the dual, the Spartans came up short as heavyweight Christian Rebottaro could only muster a 6-2 decision over the Jackrabbits’ Blake Wolters.

SDSU built an early 7-3 lead by winning two of the first three matches. Danny Vega won by major decision at 125 pounds and Clay Carlson added a decision in the 141-pound weight class.

Michigan State closed the first half of the dual with wins by Alex Hrisopoulos (149 pounds) and 20th-ranked Jake Tucker (157). Also winning for the Spartans was 25th-ranked 133-pounder Garrett Pepple, who scored a 4-2 decision over Zach Price.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 19, MICHIGAN STATE 17

125: Danny Vega (SDSU) major dec. Julian Saldana (MSU), 11-3

133: #25 Garrett Pepple (MSU) dec. Zach Price (SDSU), 4-2

141: Clay Carlson (MSU) dec. Matt Santos (MSU), 6-2

149: Alex Hrisopoulos (MSU) dec. Peyton Smith (SDSU), 4-2

157: #20 Jake Tucker (MSU) major dec. Colten Carlson (SDSU), 12-3

165: Tanner Cook (SDSU) def. #25 Drew Hughes (MSU), by fall 5:33

174: #25 Layne Malczewski (MSU) tech. fall Cade King (SDSU), 17-1

184: #17 Zach Carlson (SDSU) dec. #23 Cameron Caffey (MSU), 7-6

197: #19 Tanner Sloan (SDSU) dec. Nick May (MSU), 7-0

285: Christian Rebottaro (MSU) dec. Blake Wolters (SDSU), 6-2

Notes: MSU deducted one team point for misconduct; individual rankings by FloWrestling

Versus Old Dominion

South Dakota State swept the second half of the dual in posting a 29-8 victory in its first-ever matchup against an Old Dominion squad that was receiving votes in the most recent NWCA Division I Coaches Poll.

With the dual tied at 9-all through five matches, Cook again put the Jackrabbits in the driver’s seat with a first-period pin of 24th-ranked Shane Jones.

Cade King followed Cook’s victory with an 8-4 decision over Alex Cramer at 174 pounds, while Zach Carlson and Sloan added wins by major decision. Wolters closed out the dual with a 7-4 decision at heavyweight.

Also winning by fall for the Jackrabbits was 125-pounder Danny Vega, who opened the dual by upsetting 10th-ranked Killian Cardinale with a pin in 39 seconds. Zach Price then turned in a 5-2 decision over Shannon Hanna at 133 pounds.

All three of Old Dominion’s wins came in succession, starting with a 7-4 decision by 14th-ranked Sa’Derian Perry over Clay Carlson at 141 pounds. Kenan Carter (149 pounds) and 14th-ranked Larry Early (157) also won by decision for the Monarchs.

ODU later had a point deducted from its team total for lack of mat control.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 29, OLD DOMINION 8

125: Danny Vega (SDSU) def. #10 Klilian Cardinale (ODU), by fall 0:39

133: Zach Price (SDSU) dec. Shannon Hanna (ODU), 5-2

141: #14 Sa’Derian Perry (ODU) dec. Clay Carlson (SDSU), 7-4

149: Kenan Carter (ODU) dec. Peyton Smith (SDSU), 10-3

157: #14 Larry Early (ODU) dec. Colten Carlson (SDSU), 6-4

165: Tanner Cook (SDSU) def. #24 Shane Jones (ODU), by fall 0:45

174: Cade King (SDSU) dec. Alex Cramer (ODU), 8-4

184: #17 Zach Carlson (SDSU) major dec. Antonio Agee (ODU), 15-3

197: #19 Tanner Sloan (SDSU) major dec. Timothy Young (ODU), 13-0

285: Blake Wolters (SDSU) dec. Jacob Bullock (ODU), 7-4

Notes: ODU deducted one team point for lack of mat control; individual rankings by FloWrestling

South Beach College Individual Recap

Following dual action Monday, several Jackrabbits wrestled additional matches in the South Beach College Individual tournament.

Leading the way for SDSU was Zach Price, who won by pin over Allan Hart of Missouri in 6 minutes and 25 seconds.

Also recording wins for the Jackrabbits were Rylee Molitor (141 pounds), Garrett Jordan (165) and Kelby Hawkins (174).

Midlands Recap

Freshman 157-pounder Cade DeVos recorded an eighth-place finish at the Midlands Championships in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

The Altoona, Iowa, native finished the two-day tournament with a 5-2 record. He wrestled twice on Monday, advancing to the placing matches with a 6-3 decision over sixth-seeded A.C. Headlee of North Carolina.

DeVos was upended by top-seeded Quincy Monday of Princeton, 6-3, in the next consolation round and later withdrew from his scheduled seventh-place match against Justin Ruffin of SIU-Edwardsville for medical reasons.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits return to dual action Jan. 10 at Northern Iowa. Start time for the Big 12 Conference dual is set for 7 p.m. at West Gym in Cedar Falls, Iowa.