South Dakota State Park Fees Increasing in 2020

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Anyone visiting a South Dakota State Park in the new year will have to pay a little bit more to get in.

Starting January 1st, entrance fees and camping licenses will go up in all state parks. Annual licenses to state parks will be $36 with a daily fee of $8. Campsites range from $26 to $20 a night.

Game, Fish, and Parks officials say the fee increase will general an additional $3 million in revenue.

This is the first park entrance fee increase since 2014. The extra money will be put back into parks for repairs and amenities.