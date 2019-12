Vermillion Senior Citizen Center Closed, Meals On Wheels Cancelled, Due To Weather

VERMILLION, S.D. – The Vermillion Senior Center is closed due to weather.

Along with the closure of the senior center, no ‘meals on wheels’ will be delivered in the Vermillion area.

Due to the combination of heavy snow, and now blowing wind, officials say it’s unsafe to keep the programs open.

The city of 10,000 is under a winter weather advisory until 12:00 p.m. Monday.