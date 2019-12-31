2019 KDLT Sports’ Plays Of The Year

Top Sights, Sounds & Moments From The Final Year Of The Decade!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Before we can properly turn the calendar over to 2020 it’s our tradition at KDLT to remember some of the best sights, sounds and moments from the year that was. And this final year of the decade left us plenty to choose from!

Click on the video viewer to re-live some of the best sights, sounds and moments from the year in sports in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa and Southwest Minnesota in the 2019 KDLT Sports Plays of the Year!