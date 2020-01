ENTRINGER CLASSIC-Sioux Valley Outshoots De Smet

Class A's 4th-Ranked Cossacks Beat B's Top-Ranked Bulldogs 75-60

BROOKINGS, S.D. — A three-point shootout went in favor of Class A’s fourth-ranked Sioux Valley.

The Cossacks out-dueled Class B’s top-ranked DeSmet 75-60 at the Entringer Classic in Brookings on New Year’s Eve in Brookings. Click on the video viewer for highlights!