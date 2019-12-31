ENTRINGER CLASSIC-Three Decade Wait Worth The Wait As Dell Rapids Tops City Rival St. Mary In Classic

Quarriers Edge Cardinals 67-64

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



BROOKINGS, S.D. — Though they are just blocks apart, it had been more than three decades since Dell Rapids Public High School and Dell Rapids Saint Mary last played a boy’s basketball game against each other.

Ironically, it took the Entringer Classic in Brookings to bring the two together.

And it was worth the wait.

In a game that came down to the final minute, Dell Rapids edged Dell Rapids Saint Mary 67-64 on New Year’s Eve to improve to 3-1, handing the Cardinals their first defeat in the process (4-1). DRSM’s Connor Libis led all scorers with 35 points. Colin Rentz and Logan Ellingson each scored 16 for the victorious Quarriers.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!