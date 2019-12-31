Brookings to Boston: 7-Year-Old’s Make-A-Wish Granted

A limo arrived at the Sioux Falls airport this morning with a special passenger inside, 7-year-old Ryker from Brookings.

Ryker is on his way to the east coast to see his favorite hockey player, NHL goalie Tuukka Rask of the Boston Bruins. Make-A-Wish South Dakota helped make Ryker’s wish come true and Ryker says he couldn’t be more excited.

“Yeah! I was super excited, this is like the best day of my life,” Ryker said.

Ryker is living with a rare disease that has weakened his immune system but that was the furthest thing from his mind on Tuesday as dozens gathered to give him a proper send-off.

“It’s so heartwarming as a mom just to be able to see your kids knowing how excited he is because this week is all about him. Not hospital visits, not doctor’s appointments, not him being sick, it’s about fun and him having the time of his life,” said Jillian, Ryker’s mom.

While in Boston, Ryker and his family will be guests at two Boston Bruins games and will have the chance to meet Tuukka Rask and other members of the Boston Bruins team.

PREVIOUS STORY

The Make-A-Wish organization is taking a boy from Brookings all the way to Boston, to meet one of his sports heroes.

The 7-year-old hockey player got the surprise of a lifetime yesterday.

In just under a week when Ryker’s mom says ‘Hey Ryker let’s go to the rink’ they won’t be talking about the Larson Ice Center in Brookings, they’ll be talking about the TD Garden in Boston. Where Ryker will be going to meet his favorite player.

At 14 months old Ryker was diagnosed with, “X-linked agammaglobulinemia which only one and 200,000 people have,”said Ryker’s mom Jillian Brochu.

It’s an immune system condition that affects how his body fights off infections. Forcing him to go to the doctor more than normal, and it could ultimately lead to cancer.

“In Ryker’s case he goes every six months to get checked over because his lymph nodes are trying to produce something that it doesn’t make, so he’s at a much higher risk for getting cancers,” his mom continued. “I’ve been told it’s not even if he gets cancer it’s more of a when he gets cancer kind of thing.”

But Ryker, being a hockey player and a Boston Bruins fan, had a wish and that wish was to meet his favorite hockey player, Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask.

“Because he has good saves and I like him because of how good he is at being goalie,” Ryker said about why Rask is his favorite player.

After nearly seven years of battling this condition, his mom is just happy to have one week, be all about Ryker.

“For once he gets to be all about him, it’s all about what brings him joy and I think this is going to be a huge week, next week, for him,” Brochu said.

Ryker and his family leave next week. They will go to the Bruins game on Thursday and Saturday, along with meet Rask and his teammates on Friday.