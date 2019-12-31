Josh Duhamel Gets New Contract to Promote North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP)

North Dakota will again enlist the help of Hollywood actor Josh Duhamel to help promote tourism in his home state.

The state’s tourism department confirmed Tuesday to The Associated Press that the star of several “Transformers” movies will be paid $175,000 to be the face of the state’s tourism campaign for the next two years.

Duhamel is from Minot, in the northern part of the state. The state has had a contract with him since 2013 to help lure visitors to North Dakota. The agency says the advertising campaign has resulted in more than $100 for every dollar in state funding spent.