Man Accused in Fatal Reservation Shooting Held Without Bail

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A man accused in a fatal shooting on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation will remain in jail until he goes to trial. A federal magistrate ordered Colton Bagola detained without bond after determining he would be a flight risk and a danger to the community. The 26-year-old Bagola was arrested Dec. 20 following a brief standoff with law enforcement in Rapid City. He’s accused of killing 30-year-old Sloane Bull Bear in Pine Ridge on Dec. 17. Bagola has pleaded not guilty in federal court to second-degree murder. Family members tipped law enforcement on Bagola’s whereabouts, resulting in his arrest.