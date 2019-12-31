Man Charged with Shooting at Huron Officer Cleared; Additional Suspects Arrested

Pan Toe Gaw, Keh Wah

HURON, S.D. (KSFY)

Authorities say the man charged with shooting at a Huron police officer has been cleared, and two additional suspects have been arrested and charged in the case.

Twenty-year-old Sa La Htay was arrested last week in connection to a Dec. 20 shooting. Htay was charged attempted murder for allegedly firing a gun at officers during a traffic stop.

Police issued a release Tuesday saying Htay has been cleared and released after an investigation showed law enforcement was given false information as to his involvement in the incident.

Two other suspects wanted in the case have been taken into custody in recent days.

Police arrested 17-year-old Pan Toe Gaw Monday at a Huron apartment building. He is being held on first-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault on law enforcement charges.

Twenty-seven-year-old Ken Wah turned himself in Sunday, according to police. He is being held on accessory to assault and accessory to attempted murder charges.

PREVIOUS STORY

Authorities in Huron have arrested two people and are searching for two more in connection with shots fired at a Huron police car last Friday.

Police say 17-year-old Pan Toe Gaw shot at the police car from another vehicle on December 20th.

A juvenile male driver and 22-year-old Chit Koko were taken into custody. Police are still searching for Pan Toe Gaw and 27-year-old Keh Wah.

Pan Toe Gaw has been charged as an adult for first-degree attempted murder on a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

Police say both are considered armed and dangerous. Pan Toe Gaw has connections to the Huron and Aberdeen, SD areas and also Clarksville Arkansas area. Keh Wah has family in Huron.

If you have any information on their whereabouts contact the Huron Police Department at 605-353-8550 immediately or your local law enforcement or 911.