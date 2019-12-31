Minimum Wage Increasing in 2020 for South Dakota Workers

Changes are coming to some South Dakotans’ paychecks.

Starting Wednesday, there will be a minimum wage increase. Currently, the minimum wage for non-tipped employees in South Dakota is $9.10 an hour. That will increase by $0.20 to $9.30 an hour.

According to the South Dakota Department of Labor, the minimum wage is annually adjusted by any increase in the cost of living, as measured in the consumer price index.

There’s also a federal change to overtime pay requirements. Right now, if an employee makes around $23,600 or more they can be considered salary. Starting Wednesday, the amount changes to $35,500.