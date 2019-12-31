Noem: Weather Among Biggest Challenges in First Year

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Kristi Noem says the severe weather that wracked South Dakota was one of the biggest challenges she faced in her first year in office. In a wide-ranging year-end interview, Noem pledged to focus on growing the economy and said she would seek to improve her working relationship with lawmakers in the new year. She described herself as “teachable.” The new session kicks off Jan. 14 with Noem’s State of the State address.