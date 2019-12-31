One Killed, One Injured in I-29 Crash Tuesday Morning

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. – Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety tells KSFY News that one person died and another person was injured Tuesday morning in crash on I-29.

Mangan said two vehicles were involved in the crash just north of the Renner exit in the southbound lanes.

It’s unknown at this point what exactly happened, but according to SafeTravelUSA.com, I-29 is reporting scattered ice and slippery spots in that area on the interstate.

Mangan is reminding people to slow down, not use cruise control and wear a seat belt while driving.

Stick with KSFY and KDLT News as this story develops.