Police: Robbery Suspect Threw Gas on Casino Clerk, Demanded Cash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KDLT)

Authorities are investigating a casino robbery in east Sioux Falls.

Police say the robbery happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday at a casino near E. 8th Street and N. Franklin Avenue.

Police say the suspect threw gas on the clerk and threatened to light them on fire. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police located the suspect at a hotel near W. Russell Street and N. Louise Avenue at around 2 p.m. and arrested him. Police say they found clothes in the hotel room matching the suspect’s description.

70-year-old Larry Fletcher is facing first-degree robbery and aggravated assault charges.