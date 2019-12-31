Scoreboard New Year’s Eve 2019
Scores For Tuesday, December 31st, 2019
NHL
Toronto 4, Wild 1
USHL
Des Moines 4, Stampede 1
NBA G-League
OKC 99, Skyforce 92
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Elk Point-Jefferson 75, Irene-Wakonda 57
Stanley County 64, Jones County 61
Big Bo Classic
Potter County 63, Langford 49
Rapid City Christian 67, North Central Co-Op 27
Wolsey-Wessington 62, Waverly-South Shore 37
Chadron Tournament
Championship
Custer 54, Chadron, Neb. 50
Etringer Classic
Arlington 69, Milbank 45
Baltic 79, Deubrook 76
Castlewood 82, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 75, OT
Dell Rapids 67, Dell Rapids St. Mary 64
Estelline/Hendricks 57, Deuel 53
Garretson 54, Elkton-Lake Benton 46, OT
Hamlin 45, Flandreau 43
Lake Preston 58, Chester 30
Madison 45, Colman-Egan 42
Sioux Valley 75, DeSmet 60
Parkston Classic
Bon Homme 51, Menno 42
Dakota Valley 78, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46
Parker 55, Platte-Geddes 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Hanson 40, Avon 32
Irene-Wakonda 52, Elk Point-Jefferson 44
Jones County 48, Stanley County 24
Langford 60, Potter County 37
Big Bo Classic
Waverly-South Shore 53, Wolsey-Wessington 47
Chadron Tournament
Championship
Custer 36, Valentine, Neb. 17
Parkston Classic
Corsica/Stickney 54, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 51
Redfield 55, Canistota-Freeman 45
Scotland 66, Parker 34