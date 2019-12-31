South Dakota Laws: What passed, What Could be Coming

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

In two weeks, South Dakota lawmakers will be in Pierre for the 2020 legislative session discussing issues that could become new laws in the state. It can be hard to keep up with the developments each year. So KDLT’s Miranda Paige is recapping the changes made in 2019 and gives us a look at hot topics coming up in the new year.

The first bill Governor Kristi Noem signed into law in 2019 was the Constitutional Carry Law. It allows people to carry concealed handguns without a permit in South Dakota. This law only applies within the state of South Dakota. And there are places you can’t carry within the state, such as a county courthouse or an elementary or secondary school.

“If a person was prohibited from obtaining a permit, they’re still prohibited from carrying concealed with some of those certain criteria,” Chief Deputy Jeff Gromer of Minnehaha County.

Noem also signed a law requiring every South Dakota public school to display “In God We Trust” in a prominent location. It sparked a national debate about religion in schools. In Sioux Falls, public school officials said the controversy would not affect students’ education.

“I wouldn’t say its good or bad, and I wouldn’t give an argument on either side of this, other than I would say, that the “In God We Trust” is in our schools just like many other things are in our schools,” said Superintendent Brian Maher with the Sioux Falls School District.

Another law banned smoking e-cigarettes in almost every public establishment. The ban comes as an addition to the 2010 South Dakota clean indoor air law, which already banned smoking cigarettes in most public places. According to South Dakota leaders, this law is a way to get ahead of the curve.

“What we did with cigarettes 50 years ago, we had no idea what was being done,” said Thomas Asfeldt, Director of Outpatient Cancer Services at Sanford USD Medical Center.

“It was marketed as a cool thing, if you’re cool you’re smoking Marlboro’s. ‘Hey be like the Marlboro man. All the hip people smoke cigarettes.’ We don’t want to be stuck in that same circumstances we were 50 years ago.”

For changes in the new year, you can expect to see a minimum wage increase on January 1st. Currently, the minimum wage for non-tipped employees in South Dakota is $9.10 per hour that will increase by 20 cents to $9.30 an hour. Tipped employees will see a 10 cent an hour increase.

There’s also a federal change to overtime pay requirements. Right now, if an employee makes $23,660 a year or more they can be considered salaried. On January 1st, the amount will change to $35, 568.

There are also changes that could be coming in 2020. You can expect to see medical marijuana on the 2020 ballot as initiated measure 26.

“What we have is a bill for patients, by patients. Allows home cultivation, it allows dispensaries, it allows an industry to be built in South Dakota, so we are also creating jobs and providing medicine,” said Melissa Mentele, Executive Director of New Approach South Dakota.

There could also be more to come from lawmakers on industrial hemp during the 2020 legislative session.

To keep up to date with the 2020 legislative session go to www.SDLegislature.gov.