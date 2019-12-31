What to Keep in Mind When Setting 2020 Fitness Resolutions

SIOUX FALLS

The beginning of January usually sparks some reflecting of the past year and what people want to do differently in the New Year. That means some people are hitting the gym.

“My fitness goal is probably in the first three months is to lose 10 pounds each month, um, kinda put on,” says Primal trainer Tanner Husman, “Yeah it’s just honestly feeling better and I know dropping that weight will help me do that.”

MacKenna Olson is a member at Primal gym and she says, “For me I think it’s just focusing a lot more on myself… And more specifically, which is why I’m here is I have a bad lower back and an injury that happened so I think just getting back to the quality of life I was at before.”

“A lot of the ones come in are, you know, I want to lose weight. Well, my first question is usually is then, ‘Why do you want to lose that weight?’ ” says Nick Ridenour, a personal trainer at Primal.

Ridenour also says setting fitness goals needs to be based on more than just wanting to look good.

“Really finding an in-depth goal as far as um you want to get back to something you did years ago or you just want to be able to move again.”

Dennis Timmerman, another personal trainer at Primal says, “This is a spring board to everything else in your life. That’s kind of what we’re going for is quality of life.”

Ridenour says many people don’t succeed at their fitness goals because they become intimidated to go to the gym.

But, hitting the treadmill or doing heavy lifting is only a portion of what it takes to accomplish your new year’s resolution.

“Whether or not you want to lose weight, you have to have the right nutrition. If you want to gain weight, muscle, you have to have the right nutrition… You can’t out work a bad diet.”

So, if you’re considering a healthier lifestyle, the best thing to do is simply take action.

“Until that step into a gym or the fitness lifestyle, you’re going to be wandering aimlessly,” says Ridenour.