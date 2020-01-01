Century-Old TB Vaccine May Work Better if Given in a New Way

This image provided by the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a collection of lung scans of 20 monkeys who were exposed to tuberculosis after receiving different forms of a TB vaccine. Monkeys in the top row received skin-deep shots, and those in the bottom row were given intravenous injections. The intravenous vaccine protected far better, as shown by TB-caused inflammation seen in red and yellow. (JoAnne Flynn, Alexander White and Pauline Maiello/Pitt; Mario Roederer/NIAID via AP)

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



WASHINGTON (AP) – Scientists think they can make a century-old tuberculosis vaccine far more protective simply by changing how they give it.

Tuberculosis kills more than a million people a year, mostly in poor countries. The only vaccine protects babies but is far less effective at preventing teens and adults from getting the deadly lung infection. In tests with monkeys, researchers found the vaccine worked dramatically better when injected straight into the bloodstream instead of today’s skin-deep shot.

More safety studies are needed before the approach is tested in people. Wednesday’s findings are in the journal Nature.