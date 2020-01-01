Century-Old TB Vaccine May Work Better if Given in a New Way
WASHINGTON (AP) – Scientists think they can make a century-old tuberculosis vaccine far more protective simply by changing how they give it.
Tuberculosis kills more than a million people a year, mostly in poor countries. The only vaccine protects babies but is far less effective at preventing teens and adults from getting the deadly lung infection. In tests with monkeys, researchers found the vaccine worked dramatically better when injected straight into the bloodstream instead of today’s skin-deep shot.
More safety studies are needed before the approach is tested in people. Wednesday’s findings are in the journal Nature.