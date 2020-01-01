Coyotes Go Cold In Fort Wayne & Drop Fourth Straight

FORT WAYNE, Ind.—South Dakota took a 12-point lead into halftime only to see Purdue Fort Wayne storm back to earn a 70-59 win in the Mastodons’ Summit League opener Wednesday inside the Gates Sports Center.

PFW (8-8, 1-0 Summit), led by Brian Patrick and Jarred Godfrey, hit eight 3-pointers and shot 55 percent in the second half to erase a 35-23 deficit at the intermission. Godrey had 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting including three triples. Patrick finished with five 3-pointers and scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half. The Mastodons made 11 triples in all on 27 attempts.

South Dakota (9-7, 0-2) got six three-pointers and 22 points from Tyler Hagedorn, but dropped its fourth straight. Hagedorn also pulled down a team-high nine rebounds. Stanley Umude chipped in 17 points, but was 5-of-14 from the field. The Coyotes shot 31 percent in the second half and 35 percent overall.

Matt Holba hit two 3’s and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Mastodons, who had 10 offensive rebounds and earned a 44-29 edge on the boards overall. Big man Dylan Carl, limited to three minutes in the first half due to two fouls, was a difference maker defensively in the second half.

Hagedorn hit four 3-pointers in the final eight minutes of the first half to give the Coyotes the advantage after a relatively slow start offensively for both teams. It was 16-16 with seven minutes to go, but the barrage by Hagedorn, accompanied by a 3-pointer by Cody Kelley, resulted in a 19-7 USD run to close the half.

Six minutes out of the break, the lead was gone. Godfrey and Umude exchanged buckets twice before PFW hit four consecutive 3-pointers to tie the game at 39-39. Brandon Armstrong countered with a 3 for the Coyotes – 3 of 5 USD bench points – but Patrick fired right back with his third triple of the half. That Armstrong 3-pointer was USD’s only field goal during a 25-4 run that put PFW ahead 52-43 with 8:31 to go.

Hagedorn’s first points of the second half and fifth 3-pointer made it 59-52 with 5:25 to go. He had another look from deep to draw closer but couldn’t connect and that was as close as the Coyotes would get. Hagedorn, the nation’s second-most accurate 3-point shooter entering play, was 6-of-12 from beyond the arc. The rest of the team was 3-for-11.

The game was a rematch of a first-round Summit League Tournament game from last season in Sioux Falls. The Mastodons have taken the last three in the series after USD had won the previous five. They will match up again Jan. 23 in Vermillion.

South Dakota will play five of its next six at home starting with Denver Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics