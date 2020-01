GoFundMe Pages Made for Crash Victim’s Family

Two GoFundMe pages have been set up for a man who died in a crash on I-29 on Tuesday near Renner.

The pages are set up for the family of 30-year-old Josh Windsor, one by his employer and the other by his sister.

One of the pages says Windsor was a father of two and was driving the family car at the time of the accident.

Authorities say the vehicle was heading north on I-29 when it crossed the median into oncoming traffic