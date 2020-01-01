‘Michael Junk’ Helps Clean Out Clutter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

It’s a new year, which means many of us have made resolutions to get things done like finally getting rid of the junk in your house or garage. One Sioux Falls man says he can help with that. He started a business where people pay him to haul away their old stuff.

Junk can be overwhelming, but Michael George loves it.

“Some people call me the junk man, ooh ‘Michael Junk,’” said Michael.

A few years ago Michael was moving apartments. He had some big items to get rid of that he couldn’t throw in the trash

“You don’t know where to take it. You don’t know who could help you,” said Michael.

He realized other people probably run into the same problem. So two years ago Michael Junk, Junk Removal Services was born. It’s a solid waste management company that specializes in junk removal. He works with real estate agents to get a house cleaned up and ready to be sold.

“We like haul away all the stuff, clean it, get it ready for sale and also when people have been evicted from an apartment building or house or whatsoever we clean it and get it looking beautiful for another tenants to move in,” said Michael.

His business also helps the everyday homeowner. He says stuff can be a big stresser in people’s lives.

“Because of the clutter. Yeah it kind of takes your space. So we want you to live free,” said Michael.

When people see the final result “they are always left in shock like wow, wow, we didn’t know the place could be better like this,” said Michael.

Any items that are salvageable are donated to savers.The rest goes to the landfill.

Michael is an immigrant from Liberia and came to the U.S. in 2015

“Here the opportunity is given to you. It’s up to you as a person to make use of that opportunity and that opportunity I’ve held onto and I’m going to make better,” said Michael.

Over the years, Michael found there really is a big need for his service. It keeps him working around the clock, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It just feels great. Like I said this is my life. I feel more alive helping people,” said Michael.

Michael says some of the workers he hires are former felons. He says he believes in giving people a second chance and an opportunity at a better life like what living in the U.S. has done for him.

If you’re looking for help with hauling away junk, you can contact Michael at 605-251-3554 or email him at Michaeljunks73@gmail.com. You can also visit his website or Facebook.