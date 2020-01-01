New Year’s Day Ride Donations to Help Kids Learn to Ride a Bike

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS

Bicyclists rang in the New Year today with a bike ride in Sioux Falls.

It’s an event that Spoke-N-Sport has held on New Year’s Day for over 30 years.

More than 100 cyclists showed up to ride the 12-mile route this afternoon.

Riders were encouraged to donate $5 to the All Kids Bike program.

The program teaches elementary school kids in the Sioux Falls area how to ride a bike.

As for today, organizers say the holiday is a great opportunity for an outdoor activity, which is needed this time of year.

“We live kind of in a culture where it’s a lot of farming culture, so the end of the harvest we wait until planting season and kind of stay indoors. This is part of the opposite; we want to get outside as many days as possible and encourage people and give them events to do in the winter,” said Owner of Spoke-N-Sport Chad Pickard.