Police: 3 Arrested, 1 Injured in Sioux Falls’ First Shooting in 2020

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KDLT)

Three people are behind bars after a shooting in east Sioux Falls left one person hospitalized overnight.

Police say they responded to the 1300 block of S. Cleveland Avenue at around 2 a.m. for a report of gunshots. Through the investigation, police received a report of a gunshot victim who was admitted to a hospital.

Police were able to identify three suspects and arrested them.

24-year-old Jorey Davis of Flandreau was arrested for aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm at a vehicle, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

24-year-old Larissa Rederth was arrested for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a felon and 28-year-old Jeremy Davis was arrested for aggravated assault.

Police say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.