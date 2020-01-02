Aberdeen Authorities Investigating Fatal Shooting

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a man after an altercation near Aberdeen.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened early Thursday in rural Aberdeen. No arrests have been made but Chief Deputy Dave Lunzman says authorities are interviewing the other man involved in the incident.

An autopsy is planned. The victim of the shooting’s name has not been released.

For now, authorities are investigating the death as a homicide.