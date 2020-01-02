Flatten Glad For That Final Season at SDSU

Flatten Glad For That Final Season at SDSU

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD… Former Clark-Willow Lake standout Skyler Flatten had an injury-plagued college career at SDSU. So the extra year of eligibility he was granted came as a huge bonus both to the team and Skyler’s future. It was in that final year that he finally stayed healthy and showed off his athletic ability that now has him playing in the G-League for the Skyforce. And no-one is happier than Skyler that he got that final chance to prove himself. “Oh yeah for sure. I always knew in the back of my head that it was going to be worth it. Obviously getting another year of eligibility was going to be a huge thing so I just wanted to take advantage of the opportunity and yes it’s definitely paid off. So I’m excited that it happened and I wouldn’t take it back…” Flatten scored 12 points in a game last week hit 4 three-pointers.