Gophers Finish With Big Win

TAMPA, FL… The Minnesota Gophers finished up their season with a 31-24 win over Auburn in the Outback Bowl on Wednesday. It was a very satisfying way to end a great season (11-1) for both the head coach and his quarterback Tanner Morgan who threw a pair of TD passes to Tyler Johnson.

Tanner Morgan, Minnesota QB: “At the end of the day it comes down to what do you believe in? It’s not about what ESPN thinks you’re going to do or whatever. What do the guys in the locker room think. Do they think they’re going to win and our team knew we were going to win this game…”

PJ Fleck, Minnesota Head Coach: “We want to restore that tradition. We haven’t won a championship yet in the Big Ten but we stayed and found a way to be resiliant and we found a way to be a champion at the end of the year…”