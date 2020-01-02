Handy Man Home Remodeling Center Reopens Following September Storm Damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- As we ring in the new year, one Sioux Falls store has a lot to celebrate. It’s back open after being damaged this past fall by strong winds, the same night three tornadoes hit the city.

At the Handy Man Home Remodeling Center at 910 East 10th street, things are finally starting to get back to normal as they reopen.

“I’m back home. This is home to me. I’ve been here 22 plus years,” said Employee Doug Arends.

When customers return to the store they may notice some changes.

“It was kind of a mandatory remodel for us and you walk into the store and it looks beautiful, it smells clean, and it’s all fresh and new so everyone is excited about getting back here,” said Store Manager Brian Bolcerek.

Staff had to completely remodel the store after it received severe damage from the September storm.

“There was water, glass everywhere. The whole west, southwest side of the building was collapsed in, so it was open skies, it was still raining, raining in the store. It was a disaster,” said Bolcerek.

They moved into a temporary location, so they could continue their business. Meanwhile, it was a lot of work to put the store back together.

“We had the skeleton, but we needed all new guts,” said Bolcerek.

However, they believe there is a bright side to all of this.

“We had a clean slate. We got to start fresh with everything,” said Bolcerek.

While they are back open, they still have more work to do before the store is finished.

“Just keep plugging away at stuff and the customers have been great. They’ve been super understanding. They know what we’ve been through, so when they come in here it’s at least partially put together right now. But they’ve been super patient with us,” said Bolcerek.

Jim Berkevich has been a customer for more than seven years. This is his first time seeing photos of the damage.

“It’s amazing that no one was hurt and the damage that happened here is just tremendous and they’ve done a good job with changing it up and changing the format of how the store looks,” said Berkevich.

He says he’s just happy to see his favorite home remodeling store back open.

While most of their displays were destroyed in the storm, they do have some items like bathroom cabinets and vanity tops that only received a few scratches or dents. Handy Man is having a special sale on those items during their official grand reopening on Saturday January 18th.