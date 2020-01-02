Henderson Says His Team Needs to Get Defensive

BROOKINGS, SD… The SDSU men lost a tough one Sunday in Omaha 81-78 to the Mavericks. And it was extra difficult when the game was over because of the defensive expectations of head coach Eric Henderson who thought they had scored enough points to win the game. “And like I told our guys in the locker room, if we score 78 points we need to think we should win that game. And tonight, especially in the 2nd half defensively as a group we just weren’t probably quite good enough…”