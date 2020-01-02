Nutrition Plays a Huge Part in Being Healthier in 2020

SIOUX FALLS

One of the top New Year’s resolutions each year is to live a healthier lifestyle. However, that lifestyle doesn’t happen overnight. Living a healthy lifestyle takes time.

“I always tell my clients have at least a six month outlook and then even better a year to get to your goals,” said Jesse Frost, the Owner of Top Fitness.

If your New Year’s resolution is to live a healthier 2020 it may not be a quick fix, but there are a few things you can do to reach your goal.

Melissa Vondrak, a Dietitian at Hy-Vee said, “Look for things that are a little bit higher in fiber and protein, those are going to help fill us up and stick with us a little bit longer.”

Melissa Vondrak is a Dietitian at Hy-Vee, and says there are certain things to look for when shopping for food.

“Bread can sometimes be confusing because it can say wheat bread on the outside but we want it to say whole wheat bread, 100% whole wheat,” Vondrak added. “You always want to turn the package around and look at the ingredient label and you want to see whole wheat as the number one ingredient.”

Jesse Frost is the owner of Top Fitness, and says not eating right can outweigh a good workout.

“Nutrition’s everything; you can’t outwork a bad diet. You can work out harder than anybody and if you’re eating cheeseburgers and pizzas when you go home it won’t happen,” Frost said.

No matter how you go about your health journey, there are many ways to recognize progress.

“Don’t focus just on the number on the scale. Also, focus on how your clothes are fitting, how your energy levels are those can also indicate some signs of progress,” said Vondrak.

If you’re interested in working out you can go to topfitnesssf.com.

If you’d like a store tour or to meet with a dietitian at Hy-Vee you can find them at hy-vee.com.