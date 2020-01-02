Programming Changes Coming to KDLT, KSFY

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



Beginning Monday, January 13, several programming changes are coming to KDLT and KSFY.

Family Feud will move to 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. on KSFY.

Rachael Ray will move to 1 – 2 p.m.

Hot Bench will move to 2 – 3 p.m.

Judge Judy will move to 3 – 4 p.m.

Beginning Monday, January 13, join us for FIRST AT FOUR NEWS on KDLT! Join KSFY and KDLT for three hours of local news starting 4 – 5 p.m. on KDLT, 5 – 5:30 p.m. on KSFY, 5:30 – 6 p.m. on KDLT, 6 – 6:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 6:30 – 7 p.m. on KDLT.

Jeopardy! will move to 5 p.m.

NBC Nightly News will air at 6 p.m.

Big Bang Theory will move to 1 – 2 a.m. on KSFY.

Programming not listed will remain the same on KDLT and KSFY.