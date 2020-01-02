Sioux Falls Police Share New Details in First Shooting of 2020

Jorey Davis, Larissa Rederth, and Jeremey Davis.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KDLT)

Sioux Falls police say an argument inside a Sioux Falls apartment led to the city’s first shooting of the year. Three people are facing charges in connection with the shooting that left one injured.

The shooting occurred at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Autumn Leaf apartment complex. Police say several people were inside when an argument broke out.

Police say 24-year-old Jorey Davis, the, suspected shooter, pointed a gun at a woman inside an apartment. The victim called for a ride and went out to meet the driver, a 48-year-old male.

Jorey’s brother, 28-year-old Jeremy Davis, was already outside when the victim came outside and got into the vehicle and they talked.

“Once they drove past them, he started shooting, or Jorey started shooting some more, and they ended up getting out of that apartment complex and the driver ended up realizing he had been hit. We’re not sure if he had been hit the first time or the second time that’s not really clear but once they got out of there they realized he had been shot,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Upon arriving on scene, police found Jorey and 24-year-old Larissa Rederth. Police say Rederth was attempting to conceal the firearm used in the shooting. Police say Jorey and Rederth both had meth on them.

Police say the victim’s wounds are non-life threatening. They say the gun used in the shooting was stolen from a Sioux Falls home in November.

Jorey has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, discharge of a firearm, possession of stolen property and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jeremy has been charged with aggravated assault and simple assault.

Rederth has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, stolen property and drug charges.