Slight Minimum Wage Increase for South Dakota Workers

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP)

South Dakota’s minimum wage is increasing slightly with the the start of the new year.

The state’s minimum wage will now be $9.30 per hour. That’s an increase of 20 cents from 2019. Workers who receive tips will see their minimum wage rise to $4.65 per hour.

The increases are part of a voter-approved measure in 2014 to raise the minimum wage. At the time it was $7.25 an hour and voters approved changing it to $8.50 an hour.

Wages will continue to rise at the rate of cost of living measured by the consumer price index.