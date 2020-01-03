30-Year-Old Sioux Falls Man Identified in Fatal I-29 Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KDLT)

Authorities have released the name of a 30-year-old man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash north of Sioux Falls Tuesday morning.

30-year-old Joshua Windsor of Sioux Falls suffered fatal injuries when his vehicle ran off the road, into the median, and into oncoming traffic, authorities say.

Windsor’s vehicle was traveling north on I-29 and struck a pickup after crossing the median. The 30-year-old driver of the truck from Brookings received minor injuries.

Authorities say both drivers were wearing seat belts.