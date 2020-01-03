Employer Matches $10k of Donations for Fatal I-29 Crash Victim’s Family

A South Dakota firetruck manufacturing company is donating $10,000 to the family of an employee who died earlier this week in a crash on I-29.

Rosenbauer South Dakota is matching $10,000 of donations made in honor of 30-year-old Josh Windsor through GoFundMe. Windsor was killed Tuesday morning after his car slid off the interstate and struck another.

Windsor started working for Rosenbauer in November and his life insurance policy wasn’t set to kick in until January 1, one day after the crash.

Rosenbauer’s CEO says the company wanted to help with immediate expenses following Windsor’s death.