Feldkamp’s Big Game Delivers Win For Roosevelt At Lincoln

Riders 5-0 After 56-48 Win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Roosevelt’s Tyler Feldkamp scored 17 of his game-high 22 points to help deliver a 56-48 victory for the second-ranked Riders at Lincoln on Friday night in boy’s prep basketball action. Their 4-0 start, coupled with Yankton’s first loss to an in-state opponent on Friday night, means the Riders will likely ascend to the top spot in the rankings should they win at Huron tomorrow night.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!