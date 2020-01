KDLT 6:00 PM Sportscast LIVE In Yankton

Previewing The O'Gorman At Yankton Boy's Game

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



YANKTON, S.D. — Click on the video viewer to watch the 6:00 PM KDLT Sportscast for Friday, January 3rd, 2019 LIVE from Yankton ahead of the big boy’s basketball game between O’Gorman and Yankton!