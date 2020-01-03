New Voting Spices Up Burger Battle

SIOUX FALLS

The Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is back.

The event started on January 2nd and has a new way to vote on your favorite Burger this year.

“It’s a very fun competition bringing the whole community together,” said Sadie Swier, the Marketing and Communications Coordinator at DTSF Inc.

For the past seven years, downtown restaurants and bars have been challenged to make their best version of the Classic American Burger, giving their chefs a chance to get creative in the kitchen.

Manger at Ode to Food and Drinks Theresa Flannery-Kramer said, “It’s always a lot of fun for the kitchen, they start getting creative in December and start looking forward to something that they want to try. Staff gets to usually try it a few weeks early, we all get to pick our favorite and that’s usually the one that we go with.”

In Ode to Food’s fifth year of being a part of the Burger Battle they decided to make the Sweet Jamaican Burger.

“They put their signature twist on it every year. We’ve had a few years where they had Star Wars themes because we have a lot of Star Wars fans back there.” Flannery-Kramer added, “We don’t have any ties to Jamaica or anything but this year he wanted to do a jerk burger and that’s what we came up with.”

Customers are able to vote on each burger they try through the Downtown Sioux Falls App. Once on the App press play, then pick the burger you ate, and rate it. The app is bringing an interactive side to the battle.

“There’s a new way to interact with the Burger Battle with tracking all of the burgers you’ve eaten, tracking your stamps and also tracking points, your points and your friends and checking the leader board,” Swier said.

At the end of the day, it’s a fun and tasty way to bring people downtown.

“Gets people out in the winter time, gives you something to do it’s a little friendly competition,” said Flannery-Kramer.

The Burger Battle ends on January 31st.

The Digital Passport App is a web-based App and can be downloaded at passport.dtsf.com.