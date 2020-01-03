No Further Review Needed In O’Gorman’s Victory At Yankton

Knights Win Rematch Of Controversial State Semifinal 45-40

YANKTON, S.D. — A little less than ten months ago the O’Gorman Knights defeated the Yankton boy’s basketball team on a shot that shouldn’t have counted, dethroning the then-defending champion Bucks 43-42 in the State AA Semifinals last March.

They left no doubt in the rematch.

O’Gorman never trailed en route to a 45-40 victory in front of more than 2300 fans at the Summit Events Center in Yankton on Friday night. Jack Cartwright led the Knights with 13 points while Zach Norton added ten. Yankton’s Matthew Mors scored a game-high 14 points while Cooper Cornemann added 12.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!