Scoreboard Friday, January 3rd
Scores for Friday, January 3, 2019
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, JANUARY 3RD, 2019
USHL
Stampede 7, Team USA 3
Men’s College Basketball
Augustana 64, SMSU 61
Sioux Falls 77, Wayne State 65
Upper Iowa 95, Northern State 86
Women’s College Basketball
SMSU 60, Augustana 55
Sioux Falls 78, Wayne State 70
Northern State 77, Upper Iowa 59
College Wrestling
Menlo 33, Northwestern 13
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 69, Warner 31
Avon 54, Alcester-Hudson 42
Belle Fourche 58, New Underwood 23
Burke 45, Jones County 42
Dakota Valley 68, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 54
DeSmet 56, Arlington 40
Garretson 51, Chester 31
Gregory 59, Gayville-Volin 36
Groton Area 51, Britton-Hecla 44
Harding County 79, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 56
Howard 88, Freeman Academy 28
Ipswich 61, Ethan 51
Lead-Deadwood 49, Bennett County 47
Lemmon 60, Newell 24
Lennox 80, Canton 70
McIntosh 63, Wakpala 61
Rapid City Stevens 71, Brookings 40
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 58, Miller 34
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 45, Yankton 40
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 57, Sioux Falls Lincoln 48
Sioux Valley 74, Beresford 34
Sully Buttes 60, Wall 40
Timber Lake 55, Kadoka Area 48
Winner 62, Bon Homme 24
Aberdeen Roncalli Classic
McLaughlin 72, Aberdeen Roncalli 61
St. Thomas More 72, Sisseton 36
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Avon 52, Alcester-Hudson 26
Brandon Valley 74, Mitchell 33
Burke 39, Jones County 27
Dakota Valley 68, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 54
Flandreau 72, Dell Rapids 42
Garretson 70, Chester 37
Gregory 50, Gayville-Volin 19
Highmore-Harrold 54, Wessington Springs 29
Howard 49, Freeman Academy 36
Ipswich 45, Sanborn Central 33
Irene-Wakonda 51, Hanson 42
Lead-Deadwood 47, Bennett County 21
Lennox 77, Canton 31
Newell 43, Lemmon 42
Rapid City Stevens 69, Brookings 27
Sioux Falls Lincoln 53, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 26
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 59, Yankton 26
Sioux Valley 53, Beresford 44
Spearfish 61, Sturgis Brown 56
Tea Area 57, Vermillion 52
Tri-Valley 61, Baltic 32
Wakpala 70, McIntosh 16
Warner 45, Aberdeen Christian 32
Winner 56, Bon Homme 26
Aberdeen Roncalli Classic
Aberdeen Roncalli 46, Castlewood 40
St. Thomas More 51, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 33