SFSD Holding Information Meeting on Search for New Superintendent

The Sioux Falls School District is on the hunt for its next leader.

Superintendent Brian Maher announced his upcoming retirement earlier this month after five years in Sioux Falls. Dr. Maher will serve the school district until the end of the school year.

Meanwhile, the district is holding a public information meeting on Monday. It’s billed as an “informal conversation regarding the desired qualities and characteristics of the next superintendent.”

The meeting is open to all parents, students, staff, and community members. It will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Instructional Planning Center in Sioux Falls.