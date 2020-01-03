Shorthanded & Youthful Jackrabbits Step Up In Sweep Of Oral Roberts

SDSU Men & Women Win Despite Being Shorthanded

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Injuries and the graduation of some of the greatest players in their history don’t appear to be stopping the South Dakota State men’s and women’s basketball teams from being a force to be reckoned with in the Summit League.

The Jackrabbits swept a doubleheader against Oral Roberts on Thursday night at Frost Arena. The women, down seven at half, outscored ORU 22-4 in the third quarter on their way to a 58-44 victory and 2-0 start in Summit play.

The men followed by evening their Summit ledger at 1-1 with a 96-77 victory, going nearly wire-to-wire while setting a season high in points scored.

The Jacks host another doubleheader Saturday beginning at 2 PM against Western Illinois.

Click on the video viewer to hear from the Jacks!