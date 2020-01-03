Sioux Falls Police Investigate Overnight Robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police are searching for a man they say robbed a business in North West Sioux Falls.

Authorities say a 30-year-old Native American male entered a business in the area of 12th st. & S La Mesa Dr. late Thursday night.

The suspect entered a business in the area, threatened employees, and demanded money. After receiving an unknown amount of money, police say he ran away.

Officers describe him as roughly 5’8, weighing around 200lbs.

He was wearing all black clothing.

No injuries have been reported, and the investigation is ongoing.