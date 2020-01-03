Sioux Falls Police K-9 Doerak Retiring After 7 Years

The Sioux Falls Police Department is saying goodbye to a very good boy today.

Doerak is retiring after seven years of active duty. During that time, he was used in hundreds of drug cases and helped the department seize tens of thousands of dollars in drug money.

Doerak had two different handlers throughout his time with the force. He will be living with his first handler during his retirement which should be a treat for both of them.

“I think he’s looking forward to getting some people food. He’s never really experienced that in his life. Some time relaxing and spending time with the family and being together again. Really, I hope he just enjoys laying around like I hope to do when I retire,” said Sgt. Butler.

Sgt. Butler says during their time together, Doerak’s trust and loyalty were second to none.