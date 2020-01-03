Sioux Falls School District, Tom Osborne Team Up for Mentorship Program

The Sioux Falls School District is teaming up with former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne.

They announced the start of the ‘Sioux Falls Teammates’ mentoring program. It’s a school-based, one-to-one mentoring program created by Osborne in 1991.

It serves thousands of kids across Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Wyoming and now South Dakota.

“Having a caring adult in their lives, somebody who supports you, cares about you, wants you to be all that you can be is really important,” said Osborne.

To become a mentor, make a donation or learn more about the program visit siouxfallsteammates.org.