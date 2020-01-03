SMSU Women Top Augie For First NSIC Win

Mustangs Win At Pentagon 60-55

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Southwest Minnesota State women’s basketball team triumphed over Augustana with a 60-55 victory, to earn its first conference victory of the 2019-20 season, at the Pentagon on Friday night.

It was the first victory over Augustana on the road since the 2001-02 season.

SMSU (6-6, 1-6 NSIC) shot 36 percent from the field (21-of-59) and 22 percent from the 3-point line (5-of-23), while Augie (6-5, 2-5 NSIC) shot 33 percent from the field (21-of-63) and 14 percent from beyond the arc (3-of-21).

Madison Gehloff led the Mustangs offensively and defensively with a career-high 20 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Jenna Borchers added 11 points and Sadie Stelter added 10, while Sara Teske and Erin Baxter each brought down six rebounds respectively.

The Vikings were led by Abby Hora who finished with 18 points.

The Mustangs built a 16-point lead in the second quarter, 30-14, before the Vikings cut the deficit to 30-18 at halftime.

SMSU held on to the lead for the remainder of the game, including 48-41 with five minutes left in the game. Augustana would rally to cut the lead to 49-48 with 3:55 left, but a layup from Borchers would put the Mustangs back up at 51-48 with 2:08 remaining.

Southwest Minnesota State travels to Wayne, Neb., to face Wayne State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

