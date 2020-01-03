State Capitol Building Adding Security Screening Process

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



The South Dakota State Capitol building is beefing up security in the new year.

Starting monday, January 13, all visitors to the capitol building will have to undergo a security screening. The screening process will be similar to what you experience at the airport. There will be an x-ray machine for all packages as well as a metal detector body scanner that all visitors will have to pass through.

Department of Public Safety Secretary Craig Price says these measures are not designed to limit access to the capitol but to make it safer.

“Our goal with this is its not going to change the openness that we have there. these improvements improve public safety while preserve that accessibility to the capitol because that’s critically important to us,” says Price.

Frequent visitors to the state capitol can apply for a ‘Capitol Access Pass’ at no cost to them to speed up the security screening process.