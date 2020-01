Top Ranked O’Gorman Girls & Fifth Ranked Lincoln Roll To Big Victories

Knights Win 59-26 At Yankton, Lincoln Tops Roosevelt 53-26

YANKTON & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Two of the top ranked teams in AA girl’s basketball cruised to blowout wins on Friday night.

In Yankton the #1 ranked O’Gorman Knights got 15 from Emma Ronsiek to lead the way to a 59-26 victory over the host Gazelles while the #5 ranked Patriots bested visiting Roosevelt 53-26. Click on the video viewer for highlights from both games!